Galatasaray will bounce back, says Denayer

Jason Denayer insists that Galatasaray's improved second-half display in their 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid can give the Turkish giants the confidence to progress from Group C.

Gala were impressive after the interval in Istanbul, having gone 2-0 down inside 25 minutes following Antoine Griezmann's quick-fire double.

At the heart of the second-half improvement was Manchester City loanee Denayer, who also made a vital interception to prevent a third for Atletico, and the young Belgian believes that Gala showed enough to prove they can be a force in Europe this season.

"We played well in the second half after a bad first part," he said.

"We just need to work hard and look to the next game. Atletico are a good team and they put us behind early and then kept the score well.

"We did get some chances, but they were wasted. It is football though so we move on. We will be better."