Galatasaray’s Arda Turan tests negative for coronavirus but misses Rangers tie

Arda Turan will not travel with Galatasaray for their Europa League tie with Rangers due to illness but has tested negative for coronavirus.

The 33-year-old midfielder is suffering from flu-like symptoms and a high temperature but his club announced that his Covid-19 test was clear.

A statement on Gala’s website read: “The Covid-19 PCR tests conducted by our club this morning (Tuesday, September 29) for the players of the Galatasaray football team, our technical delegation, performance, health, administrative and support staff were negative.

“Arda Turan, whose Covid-19 PCR test result is negative and his lung tomography is clean, will not be included in our delegation that will go to Glasgow for the Rangers match in the UEFA Europa League due to complaints of flu infection and high fever.”

Arda has started all three of Galatasaray’s Super Lig matches this season after returning to his formative club from Istanbul Basaksehir but has played just 22 minutes in Europe, in the 3-1 win over Neftci in the second qualifying round.