Galliani: Locatelli has signed new Milan deal

AC Milan have announced the extension of Manuel Locatelli's contract after the 18-year-old scored his first goal in Sunday's 4-3 comeback win over Sassuolo.

The Italy youth international entered the first-team picture at Milan towards the end of last season and has impressed to earn a new deal to keep him at San Siro until 2020.

Milan vice-president Adriano Galliani confirmed the news shortly after the club's stunning victory against Sassuolo, in which Locatelli netted.

His stunning strike levelled the scores at 3-3, having initially led and then fallen 3-1 behind, before Gabriel Paletta stole the winner and left a teary Locatelli hailing an incredible match.

"This [goal] was for my family and everyone that believed in me," he told Mediaset Premium. "This is a moment every child waits for and I still can't believe it.

"When I heard the noise from the crowd. I couldn't believe it. I just started running and it was all true.

"It was a great comeback. We're doing well, but need to do better. Let's enjoy this victory against a direct rival. We have to work hard and do more."