Galliani: Milan hopeful of keeping Donnarumma

AC Milan chief executive Adriano Galliani is hopeful of retaining teenage sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma, but the Serie A club's takeover is stalling contract talks.

Donnarumma - seen as the successor to goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in Italy national team - is under contract until 2018, and Scudetto holders Juventus have been linked with a move for the 17-year-old.

The Italy international's agent Mino Raiola has already said Donnarumma will not commit to a new deal until the success of Milan's takeover by Chinese company Sino-Europe Sports has been assessed.

Galliani, though, believes a new contract could be signed next year.

"I hope the contract will be signed when he comes of age [turns 18]," Galliani told MilanNews.

"I hope and I think that he'll stay in Milan. Raiola wants to know what the ambitions and future of Milan are, and who the owners are.

"We have a very good relationship not only with Gigio, but with Raiola. We wait for the closing [of the takeover]."

A mainstay in Milan's starting XI since making his debut in October last year, Donnarumma has played in all 16 of the team's Serie A matches this season.