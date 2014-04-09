Galliani: Milan signings have impressed

The San Siro outfit sit in the lower half of the Serie A table, level on points with 10th-placed Torino, and just five points behind Inter in the final UEFA Europa League place.

Galliani said despite a difficult campaign, the signings of Adel Taarabt, Adil Rami and new number 10 Keisuke Honda have boosted the club's performances.

"The atmosphere has improved and wins certainly help," Galliani said.

"The January signings are also doing well, as Honda and Adel Taarabt are bringing great balance to the midfield. Adil Rami is also doing well.

"Honda is the best player in Asia and we need to have patience with him. I am sure with time he will justify the decision to hand him the Number 10 jersey.

"Just 15 days ago everything seemed to be wrong, but after 28 years of experience I have learned that when you lose it's easy to think you'll lose forever, where when you win the thought is that will continue forever.

"The reality is of course neither of them, as sport goes in cycles. Positive results do everyone good and if we chose Clarence Seedorf it's because we thought he'd be a good coach."

Galliani preferred to keep his cards close to his chest on who Milan want in the off-season, claiming revealing players on his wishlist would cost the club financially.

Also, the Milan chief said they can build on their three straight wins in the season run-in.

"We have to push forward, try to win the next two home games and then talk it over," he said.

"We'll see what happens after those matches and on Easter Saturday we'll decide what Milan's objectives are for the campaign.

"Transfer strategy? We won't name names, otherwise the prices go up."