Arsenal have agreed move for director of football - but last-minute u-turn could scupper deal: report

By
published

Arsenal have been without a permanent sporting director since Edu left the club in November

Mikel Arteta manager / head coach of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Arsenal FC at Molineux on January 25, 2025 in Wolverhampton, England.
Mikel Arteta's side have been without a permanent sporting director since Edu's departure last year (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been on the lookout for a new sporting director since Edu Gaspar’s surprise exit earlier this season.

The Brazilian called time on his five-year spell leading the club’s player recruitment in November, which meant that the club had to negotiate the January transfer window with Jason Ayto operating in an interim role.

The club’s lack of transfer activity has been questioned in recent weeks following the season-ending injury to forward Kai Havertz which has left the team with no fit strikers as they struggle to bridge the gap to leaders Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal facing late Milan hijack bid

Arsenal Director of Football Edu before the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC at Vitality Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Bournemouth, England.

Edu resigned from Arsenal in November (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Boss Mikel Arteta has been forced into using midfielder Mikel Merino as a makeshift forward in recent weeks, with the team missing a cutting-edge up front during Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford this weekend.

A number of names have been linked with the vacant sporting director post in recent weeks, including Real Sociedad director Roberto Olabe and Paris Saint-Germain advisor Luis Campos.

Atletico Madrid's sporting director Andrea Berta has also been touted

Andrea Berta spent 12 years with Atletico Madrid (Image credit: Alamy)

But this weekend saw another name emerge as a number of media outlets reported that former Atletico Madrid sporting director Andrea Berta was set to take the job.

Berta spent 12 years with Atletico, during which time he was able to complete expensive, big-name transfers sich as last summer’s £64million move for Julian Alvarez from Manchester City, while also having an eye for a bargain, with the likes of Jan Oblak (a €4million signing from Benfica in 2014) and the €25million signing of midfielder Rodri from Villarreal in 2019 two notable additions.

While reports at the weekend suggested an appointment was close, Arsenal are having to fend off a late effort from Serie A side AC Milan for the 53-year-old, according to Corriere della Sera.

They claim that Milan, who are well aware of Arsenal’s move for Berta, but are looking to hijack the deal at the last minute, as he is their ‘favourite’ candidate.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 9: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United scores 1st goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on March 9, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at the weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

Milan’s search for a new sporting director has expanded in recent days as the club looks to arrest a slide this season which currently sees them sitting ninth in the Serie A table. Fabio Paratici and Igli Tare are said to have dropped off their shortlist, with Tony D’Amico another alternative to Berta.

In FourFourTwo’s view, news of this late effort from Milan appears to be a case of too little, too late from the struggling Rossoneri. Arsenal’s recruitment process appears to have been a far more rigorous affair and the club must now nail down a deal with Berta so he can get to work ahead of what will be a vital summer transfer window for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.

