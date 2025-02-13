'Keira Walsh can add something extra to Chelsea - she's an unbelievable player' Blues midfielder excited with England star's arrival

EXCLUSIVE: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd has spoken on Chelsea's record-breaking signings Naomi Girma and Keira Walsh

KINGSTON UPON THAMES, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 09: Keira Walsh of Chelsea in action during The Adobe Women&#039;s FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea and Everton at Kingsmeadow on February 09, 2025 in Kingston upon Thames, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
Walsh arrived at Chelsea in a big-money move (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea had one of the best transfer windows in women's football history in January, and is particularly exciting for one of the team's midfielders.

Not only did they break the world record fee for a women's footballer with the signing of world-class defender Naomi Girma but they added England star Keira Walsh to their ranks from Barcelona.

The signings will only "add" to the talent in the Blues squad, according to Chelsea midfielder Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.

Chelsea: A window to remember

KINGSTON UPON THAMES, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 09: Mayra Ramirez of Chelsea celebrates with teammate Johanna Rytting Kaneryd after scoring her team's second goal during The Adobe Women's FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea and Everton at Kingsmeadow on February 09, 2025 in Kingston upon Thames, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Rytting Kaneryd celebrates with Ramirez (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I am very happy. It is always nice to have those kind of class players in your team," Rytting Kaneryd exclusively tells FourFourTwo. "I have been watching them a lot and know Naomi and Keira as players. Keira has played two games now and you can really tell what she can add to this team.

"She is an unbelievable football player and the way she is comfortable with the ball and can really add something extra to this team."

Naomi Girma of Chelsea waves to the crowd as she is unveiled as a Chelsea player prior to the Barclays Women's Super League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on January 26, 2025 in London, England.

Naomi Girma was introduced at Stamford Bridge (Image credit: Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Walsh made her debut for Chelsea against Aston Villa in the Women's Super League after joining on a four-and-a-half year deal. Chelsea announced her arrival just days after USWNT's Girma broke the transfer fee, which was for a reported $1.1 million (£880,000) from San Diego Wave.

Girma, who signed a deal which runs until 2029, is yet to make her Blues bow.

Both players, who in FourFourTwo's view are among the best in the world right now, join Chelsea with the club still in contention for winning the quadruple this season.

The Blues are seven points clear of Manchester United in the WSL, through to the Women's Champions League quarter-finals, have made the League Cup final and are through to the Women's FA Cup quarter-finals.

Chelsea have reached those points in all competitions by winning all of their games bar one, which was a 1-1 draw to Leicester in the WSL.

Sarah Rendell
Sarah Rendell
Women's football editor

Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.

