'Keira Walsh can add something extra to Chelsea - she's an unbelievable player' Blues midfielder excited with England star's arrival
EXCLUSIVE: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd has spoken on Chelsea's record-breaking signings Naomi Girma and Keira Walsh
Chelsea had one of the best transfer windows in women's football history in January, and is particularly exciting for one of the team's midfielders.
Not only did they break the world record fee for a women's footballer with the signing of world-class defender Naomi Girma but they added England star Keira Walsh to their ranks from Barcelona.
The signings will only "add" to the talent in the Blues squad, according to Chelsea midfielder Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.
Chelsea: A window to remember
"I am very happy. It is always nice to have those kind of class players in your team," Rytting Kaneryd exclusively tells FourFourTwo. "I have been watching them a lot and know Naomi and Keira as players. Keira has played two games now and you can really tell what she can add to this team.
"She is an unbelievable football player and the way she is comfortable with the ball and can really add something extra to this team."
Walsh made her debut for Chelsea against Aston Villa in the Women's Super League after joining on a four-and-a-half year deal. Chelsea announced her arrival just days after USWNT's Girma broke the transfer fee, which was for a reported $1.1 million (£880,000) from San Diego Wave.
Girma, who signed a deal which runs until 2029, is yet to make her Blues bow.
Both players, who in FourFourTwo's view are among the best in the world right now, join Chelsea with the club still in contention for winning the quadruple this season.
The Blues are seven points clear of Manchester United in the WSL, through to the Women's Champions League quarter-finals, have made the League Cup final and are through to the Women's FA Cup quarter-finals.
Chelsea have reached those points in all competitions by winning all of their games bar one, which was a 1-1 draw to Leicester in the WSL.
Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.
