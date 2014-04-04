Galliani: Rami, Taarabt have set fees

Centre-back Rami, on loan from Valencia, and midfielder Taarabt, on loan from QPR, have appeared 11 and seven times respectively for the San Siro outfit.

Rami has outscored Taarabt with three goals to the Moroccan's two, however, Galliani was pleased with both of Milan's loan players, and said they had moved to secure their services.

"We will talk about it in May, when the terms of the loans expire," Galliani told Tuttomercatoweb.

"The fees have already been set."

Galliani said Milan's season - which has seen them battle into 11th spot in the league, seven points behind the European spots - was not as bad as the doomsayers were claiming.

Milan were the best-placed Italian side in the UEFA Champions League, reaching the last 16, and have won consecutive league matches for just the third time all season.

"A club must be measured over more than just a month," Galliani said.

"Over the last 15 years Milan always qualified for Europe and 13 times that was the Champions League.

"Even if we won't play next season, we went further in this campaign than the other Italians (in the Champions League).

"The team appears to be growing in physical and technical terms. I see great improvements and I hope they can be translated into results."