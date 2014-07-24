Gamberini makes Chievo move from Napoli

The 32-year-old centre-back spent last season on loan at Genoa, but has now made a permanent switch to the Bentegodi on a contract that has the option of a further year.

Gamberini is relishing the opportunity of a new challenge with Eugenio Corini's side after being deemed surplus to requirements by Napoli coach Rafael Benitez.

He told the club's official website: "I come here with enthusiasm,

"I chose Chievo because they tried persistently to get me. I'm really honoured to be part of this project.

"I spoke with Corini on the phone and he persuaded me that this was the right choice for me."