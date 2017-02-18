Gameiro hits fastest La Liga hat-trick in 22 years
Kevin Gameiro's hat-trick for Atletico Madrid against Sporting Gijon was the fastest seen in La Liga since 1995.
Kevin Gameiro scored the fastest La Liga hat-trick in 22 years to help Atletico Madrid to a 4-1 win over Sporting Gijon on Saturday.
The 29-year-old came off the bench in the second half at El Molinon to win the match for Diego Simeone's side with a devastating showcase of finishing.
Gameiro struck three times in the space of just four minutes and 43 seconds in the closing stages - with his only three shots of the match - to secure the win for the visitors.
It was the quickest treble since Bebeto's against Albacete in 1995. The most recent hat-trick to come close was David Villa's for Valencia against Athletic Bilbao in 2006.
