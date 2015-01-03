Garcia distances himself from move for Sneijder

Sneijder, 30, has been linked with a move away from cash-strapped Galatasaray, with Roma emerging as a potential destination.

However, Garcia appears to have ruled out a move for the Netherlands international.

"He's a great player but it's rare that the winter break changes things," he told Gazzetta dello Sport. "It serves only the rich, who can modify their squads.

"But I don't cry over not having [Lionel] Messi or [Cristiano] Ronaldo. I just hope that we can improve the squad next year.

"We need some stronger players, but it all depends on their availability. The budget is not everything. The model is Atletico Madrid.

"We're on the right road, though. I'm satisfied with our season. We have had many injuries and the Champions League sapped our energy."