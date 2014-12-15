Garcia hails nerveless Roma against Genoa

The Italian champions were held by Sampdoria 1-1 on Sunday, and the capital club capitalised later in the day with a 1-0 win away to fifth-placed Genoa.

Garcia was wary of Genoa's capabilities, claiming their standing as a UEFA Champions League contender - they sit goal difference behind third-placed Sampdoria - was no fluke.

"We wanted to seal the victory earlier because we did not want to suffer against a very good team like Genoa, who deserve to be near the top of the table," Garcia said.

"Genoa are not there by pot luck. They are very strong, run a lot and do a lot of pressing.

"We knew that and we have built up a squad that could respond tactically to this type of game."

Radja Nainggolan's first-half goal was the difference at the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, after Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin was sent off earlier.

Garcia was pleased with his side's composure in holding onto a one-goal lead.

"I am really happy with the performance because my team did not get nervous, although there was some tension during the match," he said.

"I think the victory is fully deserved."