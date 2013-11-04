Garcia plays down record Roma achievement

The Serie A leaders' 100 per cent start to the season came to an end with a 1-1 draw against Torino on Sunday - Alessio Cerci's 63rd-minute effort cancelling out Kevin Strootman's opener.

Despite setting a new Serie A record for consecutive victories at the start of a campaign, Garcia claimed his men were simply focused on taking each game in isolation, and urged them not to adopt a new approach following their first setback.

"As I usually say, we work every day with the only aim of getting ready for the next match," he said.

"For the people outside the team, our series of victories could have seemed to be extraordinary, but it wasn't the same for us because we're only focused on winning the next match.

"This draw won't change our attitude. We'll now get ready for the home match against Sassuolo."

Garcia also had praise for their opponents and in particular former Roma forward Cerci.

"We played against a skilled team, Torino, which has a very strong player such as Cerci," he added.

"That team defended and waited for us to make a mistake. That's why it was important for us to lead the match."