Garcia takes blame for Roma form

Rudi Garcia says responsibility for Roma's poor recent run must rest with him rather than his players ahead of Wednesday's trip to Sassuolo.

Roma - serious title challengers for much of the campaign - have seen their form stutter in recent weeks and face losing their place in the top three to Napoli.

Garcia attracted criticism for his preparations in the build-up to Saturday's 2-1 loss at Inter while an apparently half-hearted warm-up from Seydou Doumbia filmed by a fan also caught the attention.

However, the former Lille boss said on Tuesday: "The footage of Doumbia's warm-up in Milan by a so-called 'fan' doesn't factor in the warm-up during the interval.

"This is rummaging in the garbage. As for not gathering the team all together in the build-up to a big game, all decisions on that are mine.

"At this stage of the season we need character and pride. We'll see where we are come the end of the season. I don't want any distractions, let's just focus on Sassuolo.

"We have to avoid gifting the opposition goals like we did in the reverse fixture. We need to be clinical up top.

"We have to secure three points to achieve our aim of qualifying for the Champions League."