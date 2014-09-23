Garcia unfazed by Roma's lengthy injury list

Roma confirmed on Tuesday that inspirational midfielder Daniele De Rossi had picked up a grade-one tear to his left calf, rendering him unlikely to feature against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League later this month, as well as the league clash with champions Juventus on October 5.

De Rossi joins the likes of Juan Iturbe and Davide Astori on the sidelines, but Garcia refused to bemoan the absence of some of his key men.

"De Rossi is an important player, but now we have to take care of him," the Frenchman said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"We will wait until after the international break to avoid the risk. In midfield we have other options.

"The run of injuries? I don't know if this sort of thing has happened before, but it can happen. It is for this reason that we have built a big squad, for the many commitments that we face.

"We have a big squad, I am confident that the players will give their best and that the level of the team will not change."

Roma have begun the campaign in fine style, winning all three Serie A matches without conceding as well as thrashing CSKA Moscow 5-1 in their opening Champions League encounter.

However, Garcia is wary of the test that awaits them at Parma.

"We are away to Parma, who are a team that always plays well," he said. "They have scored many goals and also conceded a few. For us, this will be a game to face like every other.

"We are going to Parma to win, knowing that it is a difficult place to win at, but that we must be ready to give everything on the pitch."