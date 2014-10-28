Garcia: Winning the only option against Cesena

The Stadio Olimipico outfit currently sit second in Serie A, but have picked up just one victory from their last five matches in all competitions.

Roma recovered from a 7-1 home drubbing against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League by battling to a goalless draw with Sampdoria on Saturday, but Garcia wants a return to winning ways as soon as possible.

"We have no distractions," he said. "The next game is always the most important. We're focused on that.

"With all due respect to Cesena, we only have one result open to us and that's a win."

Garcia will be boosted by the return of both Seydou Keita and Kostas Manolas from injury, but admits the duo will leave him facing a selection headache.

"I have a few more choices to make now that Keita and Manolas are back," he added. "We'll go into the next few games a bit fresher

"Keita is fully fit, he wasn't out for long. It would be right not to give him 90 minutes but he's up to playing.

"[Mattia] Destro is fine and he's ready to play. He's a penalty-box striker and that's an option you often need in games."