Zinedine Zidane discusses prospect of Gareth Bale teaming up with Eden Hazard

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane believes Gareth Bale can play in the same team as Eden Hazard.

Hazard is out of contract at Chelsea in summer 2020 and Madrid are keen to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of next season.

Their pursuit of the Belgium international, together with the return of Zidane as manager, has led to multiple reports linking Bale with a move away from the Spanish capital, with Manchester United among the interested parties.

However, the Madrid boss has now hinted that the Welshman could stick around.

“What nonsense,” Zidane said when it was put to him that Bale and Hazard could not play together in the same team.

“All good players are compatible. They said the same thing about me and [Youri] Djorkaeff - it's nonsense.”

Madrid travel to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday evening as they attempt to close the nine-point gap separating them from second-placed Atletico Madrid.

