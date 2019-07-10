Gareth Bale’s future remains in doubt – but he has ruled out one option

The Real Madrid winger has been strongly linked with a summer exit after falling out of favour with boss Zinedine Zidane.

However, the high costs required to sign the Welshman have so far put off any potential suitors.

Marca reports that while Bale’s future remains uncertain, the former Tottenham winger has ruled out a move to China.

The 29-year-old wants to join a club in one of Europe’s top leagues if he departs the Bernabeu.

However, his exit is by no means certain as the outlet claims that the Welshman may well stay in the Spanish capital after joining the squad to fly out to Canada for the start of their pre-season tour.

Bale is set to stay at Real for the remainder of his €17 million-per-year contract until 2022, with no offers arriving this summer to take him off the Merengues’ wage bill.

