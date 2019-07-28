Gareth Bale saga takes incredible turn as proposed China move falls apart

Gareth Bale's proposed transfer from Real Madrid to Jiangsu Suning has collapsed, write the BBC.

The Wales international appeared to be on the verge of moving to the Chinese Super League in a deal which would have seen him pocket £1m per week.

That seemed to be a major boost to Madrid, who have been looking to sell Bale all summer as Zinedine Zidane remodels his squad ahead of next season.

However, the saga has now taken another extraordinary twist, with los Blancos calling the deal off at the last minute.

According to reports, Madrid president Florentino Perez vetoed the move, believing Bale is too valuable to lose without a transfer fee.

That could have repercussions for Zidane's position at the club, with the Frenchman having been adamant that the former Tottenham forward is not in his plans.

As things stand Bale looks set to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu, which could scupper Madrid’s plans to acquire Paul Pogba from Manchester United.

READ MORE

7 Premier League players who would benefit from going out on loan this season

6 Premier League signings who bounced back to star in their second season

8 Premier League flops who looked great in pre-season