Gareth Bale: The truth behind my 'muscle gain'

Speaking in the January issue of FourFourTwo - out now in print and on iPad - the 25-year-old revealed the truth behind photographs taken during Madrid's pre-season tour of the United States in which he appeared to be far more muscular than he had ever been during his time in England with Southampton and Spurs.

"How many hours in the gym were responsible for this? Zero, I promise you," Bale assured FourFourTwo.

"I don't usally wear a vest, so no one sees my arms! I did a bit of running in the off-season, but nothing else.

"I'd played a fair bit of golf, so maybe it was from my golf swing," the Welshman joked. "It could also be from the tan I've got from living in Spain!

"I just think I've filled out a bit and it's just natural."

