Gareth gives players more input - Henderson explains Southgate, Klopp contrast

England midfielder Jordan Henderson says Gareth Southgate's empowering of players as decision-makers differs greatly from Jurgen Klopp's approach at Liverpool.

Henderson, 28, played the full match as England registered their first Nations League point in Friday's scoreless draw away to Croatia.

The Liverpool skipper has been a central figure throughout the two-year tenure of the famously level-headed former Middlesbrough manager, starting all but two matches at the World Cup.

His involvement against Croatia in Rijeka came despite a slightly reduced role at Anfield, where Henderson admits he is accustomed to less off-field responsibility.

"Gareth gives more ownership to the players as a group," the 47-cap international told reporters.

"He wants the players to have their own input and speak up for themselves in meetings, to show leadership on and off the field.

"At Liverpool Jurgen pretty much does everything and we follow him. Of course we've still got leaders at Liverpool who implement his message, but more often than not we listen and then just do what he says.

"Two totally opposite approaches, if you like, but since Gareth has come into the England set-up it has been different and we have all embraced his ideas as a team.

"I think the group has become a lot stronger and more together in the last couple of years. The manager has had a really positive impact and all the players have a fantastic relationship with him.

"If you ask any of the England players I'm sure they will say they can speak to the manager about anything."

Henderson, who recently signed a long-term contract extension with Liverpool, is suspended when Southgate's side visit Spain in their penultimate Nations League fixture on Monday.