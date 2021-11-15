"You need to be quotable to stay relevant": Gareth Southgate responds to Roy Keane's criticism of England defender Harry Maguire

Gareth Southgate has seemingly slammed Roy Keane's comments over Harry Maguire celebrating for England, saying that some pundits chase the "next day's headlines".

England manager Southgate previously worked with Keane for ITV as a pundit and says that he has empathy for pundits. Keane labelled Maguire "embarrassing" for putting his fingers in his ears after scoring against Albania last week.

Manchester United captain Maguire has come under staunch criticism for his performances at club level of late. Keane was unimpressed with the centre-back's celebration - but Southgate has come to the defence of his player.

"I think we have to understand that the industry we’re in... in order to make a living you need to take different approaches. So you have a choice of which type of approach you’re going to take," he told reporters.

"It depends what you have to do to stay in work, some channels or forums require headlines, some channels or forums require a certain type of approach so it’s different, I understand that.

"To stay relevant in those fields you need to be more quotable and [quotes are] lifted now from the live broadcasts for [the] next day's headlines; everyone in those shows knows how it works and it fills a different part of our industry.

"That’s where we’re at. Personally, as a manager I get it, so be it. But I’m sure for the players they may feel different, they’re younger, they may not have experienced those fields perhaps I’ve got."

Southgate has often protected Maguire from criticism during his time as manager.

Last year, the England manager chose to back the defender after the saga in which Maguire was arrested while on holiday in Greece. The Sheffield-born star was still picked for Southgate's squad and only dropped later on.

In the run-up to the Euros, Maguire had an injury setback which caused him to miss the Europa League final for Manchester United. Southgate still picked Maguire in his 26-man squad - despite the injury - and eased him into the team as the tournament went on.

This season, Maguire has struggled for form, while John Stones has barely played for Manchester City. Both have been consistent picks for Southgate's squad.