Gary Bowyer appointed Dundee manager

Dundee have turned to experienced manager Gary Bowyer in their efforts to secure an instant return to the cinch Premiership.

The Dens Park club decided against renewing the contract of Mark McGhee last month following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

A near month-long managerial search has now ended with the appointment of Bowyer, who was sacked by Sky Bet League Two club Salford in May. Billy Barr will join the new Dark Blues boss in Scotland.

Recently appointed technical director Gordon Strachan told the club’s website: “It’s great to have Gary at the club.

“He is someone who ticked all the boxes during the process and that we feel can really drive the club forward. Now is the time for everyone to pull together and get right behind the manager and the team for the new season.”

Managing director John Nelms added: “At the start of the process, we set out with a job description and list of desired attributes that we wanted in a manager.

“It has taken time and patience along the way but we have brought someone in that ticked all of the boxes. It’s an exciting time for the club and we are looking forward to working with Gary and Billy.”