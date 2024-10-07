Gary Lineker's potential Match of the Day successors after host teases his 'last show'

Gary Lineker has hosted Match of the Day since 1999 but his BBC contract runs out at the end of this season

Gary Lineker has been typically cheeky about his Match of the Day future, playing up the talk about his future hosting the show with a little tease at the start of Saturday's edition.

The BBC's flagship Premier League highlight programme has been fronted by Lineker since he took over from Des Lynam in 1999, making him the longest-serving host in the 60-year history of the show.

The former England striker is out of contract at the BBC at the end of the current season, however, prompting speculation about whether or not he will renew his deal - and who might replace him if he departs.

The favourites to succeed Gary Lineker as Match of the Day host

Mark Chapman is the favourite to take over from Gary Lineker if and when he does depart Match of the Day (Image credit: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Playing up to the social media and media gossip, Lineker opened Saturday evening's show by saying: "This is my last show… before the international break."

The BBC already have a number of potential successors in-house if Lineker does seek pastures new, however, with the former Leicester, Tottenham, Everton and Barcelona man having already used his freelance status to spread his wings and work for other broadcasters over the past few years.

Gabby Logan has long been a familiar face on Match of the Day (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mark Chapman is the current favourite having been with the BBC in various roles since 1996, most pertinently taking over from Colin Murray as the main host of Match of the Day 2 in 2013.

Gabby Logan has meanwhile been Lineker's deputy on Match of the Day for over half his run on the programme and has a wealth of presenting experience across BBC Sport, including at major football tournaments.

She is behind former Arsenal and England right-back Alex Scott in the odds, though, who has served as both a pundit and an anchor for numerous broadcasters, including the BBC.

Homes Under The Hammer presenter, Dion Dublin, is 10/1, meanwhile.

Odds for who will replace Gary Lineker as Match of the Day host

