Gary Lineker's potential Match of the Day successors after host teases his 'last show'
The BBC have a number of capable talents who could fill Gary Lineker's shoes if he leaves Match of the Day
Gary Lineker has been typically cheeky about his Match of the Day future, playing up the talk about his future hosting the show with a little tease at the start of Saturday's edition.
The BBC's flagship Premier League highlight programme has been fronted by Lineker since he took over from Des Lynam in 1999, making him the longest-serving host in the 60-year history of the show.
The former England striker is out of contract at the BBC at the end of the current season, however, prompting speculation about whether or not he will renew his deal - and who might replace him if he departs.
The favourites to succeed Gary Lineker as Match of the Day host
Playing up to the social media and media gossip, Lineker opened Saturday evening's show by saying: "This is my last show… before the international break."
The BBC already have a number of potential successors in-house if Lineker does seek pastures new, however, with the former Leicester, Tottenham, Everton and Barcelona man having already used his freelance status to spread his wings and work for other broadcasters over the past few years.
Mark Chapman is the current favourite having been with the BBC in various roles since 1996, most pertinently taking over from Colin Murray as the main host of Match of the Day 2 in 2013.
Gabby Logan has meanwhile been Lineker's deputy on Match of the Day for over half his run on the programme and has a wealth of presenting experience across BBC Sport, including at major football tournaments.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
She is behind former Arsenal and England right-back Alex Scott in the odds, though, who has served as both a pundit and an anchor for numerous broadcasters, including the BBC.
Homes Under The Hammer presenter, Dion Dublin, is 10/1, meanwhile.
VIDEO Why Lee Carsley Might Fix England
Odds for who will replace Gary Lineker as Match of the Day host
As provided by OBLG (correct at time of writing)
- 1st: Mark Chapman - 2/1 or 33.3%
- 2nd: Alex Scott - 4/1 or 20.0%
- =3rd: Gabby Logan - 6/1 or 14.3%
- =3rd: Jason Mohammad - 6/1 or 14.3%
- 5th: Kelly Somers - 7/1 or 12.5%
- 6th: Dion Dublin - 10/1 or 9.1%
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.