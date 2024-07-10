Gary Lineker BBC snub as questions raise over MOTD host's future

By
published

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has 12 months remaining on his BBC contract

BBC presenter Gary Lineker
BBC presenter Gary Lineker (Image credit: Getty Images)

Questions are being asked over Gary Lineker’s long-term future at the BBC after a report claims that the Match of the Day host will not present the broadcaster’s Champions League highlights programme next season. 

The BBC will be showing Champions League football for the first time in September, as they begin a three-year deal to show highlights, which will see 16 weekly shows on a Wednesday evening. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.