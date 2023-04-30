Gary Neville slams 'shambolic' Spurs after their 4-3 loss against Liverpool at Anfield

Gary Neville has hit out at Tottenham's 'shambolic' defending in their 4-3 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Spurs went 3-0 down inside 15 minutes in the Premier League's late game and after working so hard to get back to 3-3, the north Londoners lost it 4-3 in added time after Lucas Moura's mistake gifted the ball to Diogo Jota for the winner.

"You'd have to go a long way to see two defenders have as bad a week as Eric Dier and Romero – they are all over the place," the former Manchester United and England defender said on Sky Sports.

"Absolute shambles they are at the back. The lack of composure from Romero is staggering and the choice of charging out by Dier, with his experience, he's done it two or three times in this game already and he shakes his head.

"Dier and Romero, they need the season to end. They're a lot better than they're showing. That's being kind to them."

And in reference to the refund given to the Tottenham supporters who travelled to Newcastle for last weekend's 6-1 defeat, he added: "A lot of the Spurs players are on a lot of money. But they may as well set up a direct debit to the fans."

Former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp was also critical of Romero after the Argentine conceded a penalty in the first half.

"Romero decides to make such a rash poor decision," he said. "Some of his defending in the last four or five games has been diabolical.

"Not making right decisions and he actually says, 'I got the ball'. No you didn't, you got nowhere near it and you're costing your team right now with those decisions."