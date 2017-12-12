Gattuso denies contract rift with AC Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma

Gennaro Gattuso has denied reports the agent of AC Milan's highly sought teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has demanded to have his contract renewal annulled.

After a drawn-out saga, Donnarumma signed new terms in July to commit to Milan until 2021, with his old contract having been set to expire in 2018.

However, reports in Italy have suggested Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola has told the San Siro club the 18-year-old felt pressurised into agreeing the extension and wants the contract to be cancelled - making him a free agent at the end of the season - with Paris Saint-Germain among the clubs reportedly interested.

But Gattuso, placed in temporary charge following the dismissal of Vincenzo Montella, denied there is an issue with the Italy international, long considered to be the heir to compatriot and namesake Gianluigi Buffon.

"For me, there’s no problem with Donnarumma," Gattuso told Milan TV.

"[Managing director Marco] Fassone and [chief executive Massimiliano] Mirabelli will talk if there are any problems with him.

"I talk to Gigio every day and I see a quiet lad, who hates it when he’s not winning. After Benevento, he was very sad."

Gattuso indicated he will make changes to his team for Wednesday's visit of Verona in the Coppa Italia, despite collecting the first win of his reign last time out against Bologna.

"We want to go through the next round," Gattuso said. "We must, even if it will be a tough game.

"Squad rotation? We are considering the physical condition of some of our players. Let’s see after today’s training session.

"At the moment, the four-man defence gives us more security, but we are giving too much space to our opponents. We still have a lot to work on and improve.

"We needed to win against Bologna and although we managed it, we still have to improve a lot."