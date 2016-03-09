Gattuso: I'd walk to England to manage Manchester United

AC Milan great Gennaro Gattuso has boldly declared that he would walk from Italy to England to become Manchester United manager.

Gattuso is coach of third-tier Italian side Pisa, but the former Italy international has eyes set on bigger things and revealed his dream to lead from the dugout at Old Trafford.

United could be searching for a new manager next season with current boss Louis van Gaal facing an uncertain future in Manchester and Gattuso is among those that would jump at the chance to take over.

"I'd walk there. I'd even go tomorrow," Gattuso, who has also managed Sion, Palermo and Crete, told The Sun.

Gattuso enjoyed an illustrious playing career and won the World Cup with Italy and two Champions League medals with Milan.

The 38-year-old, who also represented Rangers in his playing career, spoke of his love for English football.

"[Former United boss Alex] Ferguson has always respected me - and I have always admired the Premier League which, for me, is the best league in the world," he added.

"In Italy, we are tactical masters, but in England you see pacey players with great strength in their legs.

"I love watching the Championship, because in those games, I see true love that people in England have for football. They breathe football.

"I record two Championship matches a night.

"In Italy, some teams can relax during games. In England, with every action of a team, there is a corresponding action from the opposition."