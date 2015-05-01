Gaya close to agreeing new deal

Valencia left-back Jose Gaya revealed he is close signing a contract extension, claiming talks are at an "advanced stage".

Gaya is one of La Liga's hottest properties and has been linked with Spanish giants Real Madrid, as well as Premier League pair Chelsea and Manchester City following the 19-year-old's breakthrough season.

However, the Spaniard appears set to reject offers from elsewhere and remain under the guidance of Valencia boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

"My renewal is at an advanced stage," Gaya was quoted as saying by AS on Friday.

"Everything's going well and there are only a few minor details that need tying up."

Valencia, who host Eibar on Sunday, occupy the fourth and final UEFA Champions League spot with four matches remaining.