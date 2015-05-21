Genoa v Inter: Mancini's men chase European berth

Inter will look to boost their faint European hopes after a season of struggles when they travel to Genoa in Serie A on Saturday.

Roberto Mancini's side are four points behind their hosts with two games remaining, but the news on Wednesday that Genoa have not been granted a UEFA licence opens the door for Inter.

The Italian Football Federation's (FIGC) decision means that the side finishing seventh - currently Sampdoria, who are two points clear of Inter with two games left - will take Genoa's place in the Europa League, should the latter finish in their current position of sixth.

Inconsistency has blighted Inter's campaign under Mancini, leaving the head coach frustrated at times and keen to strengthen his options at San Siro.

Before any recruitment can take place the current squad need to inspire an end-of-season flourish, starting at Luigi Ferraris.

"Genoa will want finish the season as best as possible, it will be a tough match," Inter defender Danilo D'Ambrosio told Sky Sport Italia. "We only want one result and we will do anything to get it.

"Lately away from home we have been picking up a bit more, but we are also working to improve the performance at home, doing well at San Siro for us is very important.

"We are a young Inter that has to grow. But we have a great leader that we are trying to follow his lead."

Understandably, the mood at Genoa, who have lost just once at home in the league in 2015, will be one of disappointment after the FIGC's decision, Gian-Piero Gasperini's side having performed so well in the league this season.

Iago Falque has been the catalyst in their surge up the table with 13 goals in his debut campaign in Italy, form that has left the young Spaniard unsure what his future might hold.

"I do not know where I will play next year," he told La Voz de Galicia. "The transfer market is often unpredictable, if I were to see it would mean taking a risk.

"However, I'm happy at Genoa, I do not feel any pressure and feel at home."