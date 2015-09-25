Genoa v Milan: Romagnoli focuses on room for improvement

Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli says things are looking up for Milan ahead of the trip to Genoa, but warned of the need to continue their upward curve.

Sinisa Mihajlovic has enjoyed a positive start to his first season in charge at the club with defeats to Fiorentina and rivals Inter the only low points of his tenure to date.

Since the derby defeat at San Siro, Milan have recorded back-to-back wins and seen Mario Balotelli get back on the scoresheet for the first time since his loan return from Liverpool with a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win at Udinese.

Balotelli has scored in three of his four appearances at the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris against Genoa and has never lost a game against this weekend's opponents in Serie A.

Team-mate Romagnoli hailed the striker following victory at the Stadio Communale Friuli, telling reporters: "Balotelli was brilliant, battling, holding up the ball and he scored a sublime goal.

"We played very well in defence and I mean everyone... even if we did concede two goals that could have been avoided and it's something we have to work on.

"After we conceded the second goal we switched on again and we managed to come away with the win.

"We know we can hold our own with anyone. You can see the plan of the coach and we're improving."

Mihajlovic is likely to again be without Andrea Bertolacci (thigh) although Luca Antonelli could return from a thigh injury.

Genoa - who did the double over Milan last term - have endured a difficult start to their campaign and sit 16th in the table with just one win to their name.

Former Inter coach Giampiero Gasperini is without suspended pair Goran Pandev and Issa Cissokho for this weekend's clash - the latter having been handed a three-match ban for his elbow on Mauricio and subsequent red card in the defeat to Lazio.

Experienced defender Nicolas Burdisso says the Genoa squad must keep the faith, telling Il Secolo XIX: "Right now everything is going wrong but we have to cling to what we know and the warmth of our fans who support us.

"We are a new squad and we have only had ten days to all work together.

"We have to give something more."