Gentner sidelined for Stuttgart

VfB Stuttgart's Christian Gentner will miss his side's league match at VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday.

The Germany international has torn a hip muscle and joins Philip Degen on the sidelines, said the club.

Stuttgart are recovering under new coach Jens Keller, moving off the foot of the table by taking four points from his two league games in charge and reaching the German Cup third round.

Schalke 04's Jermaine Jones is doubtful for the game against Bayer Leverkusen after the U.S. international picked up an ankle injury in their midweek 1-0 Cup win over FSV Frankfurt.

"His ankle is swollen and that is the reason he could no train but just exercise on the bike," coach Felix Magath told the club website.

Chinese Hao Junmin is also unlikely to play after suffering an appendicitis.

"He will remain in hospital for further checks and it is not clear whether he will be at our disposal on the weekend," Magath said.

Werder Bremen right-back Clemens Fritz looks likely to miss the home game against Nuremberg after skipping two days of training with a muscle injury.

"He will probably not make in time for Saturday," said Werder coach Thomas Schaaf.