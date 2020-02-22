Georginio Wijnaldum says Jurgen Klopp will not allow Liverpool to get ahead of themselves

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum says Jurgen Klopp will not allow his players to get carried away as the club closes in on the Premier League title.

The Reds are currently 22 points clear of the chasing pack as they seek their first championship crown since 1990.

Liverpool are also targeting glory in the Champions League, a competition they won last season, and the FA Cup.

And they are also on a 43-game unbeaten run in the top flight, just six games short of Arsenal's record of 49 matches without defeat.

But despite their phenomenal work so far this campaign, Wijnaldum insists Liverpool are not taking anything for granted.

"Nobody will say that it's difficult to have the focus on one game at a time," the Netherlands international told the club's official website. "You just want to do it as well as possible.

"We also have a manager who puts us with both feet on the ground when we have a moment when we're not concentrated on something like that.

"We also have a team that wants to be as successful as possible. For that, you need 100 per cent concentration and give effort every time on the pitch.

"Off the pitch, when you need treatment and those things, everyone is busy with doing as good as possible. That's what helps us and we help each other and try to keep each other sharp.

"I think that's why we have the run we have right now because we are just focused on doing even better than before."

Liverpool return to Premier League action against West Ham on Monday, and Wijnaldum is expecting a tough test from David Moyes' men.

"It's going to be a difficult game," he added. "When we played away [a 2-0 win in January] it was already a difficult game – they dropped deep, they made it difficult for us to play our football. I think they're going to try to do that again.

"Every situation is different, we just have to deal with the situation we will be in at that moment."

READ MORE

Scrap the League Cup? Bin replays? Reform the Champions League? 6 ways to cut fixture congestion

A different kind of player – why it's still important that the legacy of Manchester United's Duncan Edwards lives on

How Barcelona's new striker Martin Braithwaite went from spending two years in a wheelchair to signing for one of the world's biggest clubs