Germany 2 Peru 1: Debutant Schulz scores late to secure win

Debutant Nico Schulz scored a scruffy 85th-minute winner as Germany claimed their first victory since their World Cup debacle by beating Peru 2-1 at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

Schulz's unconvincing attempt appeared to be heading wide of the target before Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese diverted the Hoffenheim man's drive into the net.

Schulz was one of those culpable for the Peruvians' opening goal, failing to stop Luis Advincula breezing past him down Germanys' left before beating Marc-Andre ter Stegen from a tight angle.

Yet Joachim Low's men replied three minutes later through Julian Brandt's chipped finish, and Schulz's late winner ensured the Germans could start to look forward following their poor performances in Russia.

Germany started brightly as Marco Reus was denied inside two minutes by Gallese, who then stood up to keep out Matthias Ginter's free header from a corner, before Peru took a 22nd-minute lead.

Advincula was afforded too much space and neither Schulz, Niklas Sule or Germany goalkeeper Ter Stegen could prevent his near-post effort sneaking in.

Yet the hosts hit back quickly, Brandt's cleverly lifting the ball over the advancing keeper after the Bayer Leverkusen winger was picked out by Toni Kroos’ pass.

Both teams created chances in the second half – Timo Werner wasting Brandt’s good work by firing over before Jefferson Farfan fired wide of the target when picked out by Advincula.

It appeared the game would finish level until Gallese's error, Schulz's weak side-footed shot squirming under him.