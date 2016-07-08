Germany boss Low not a fan of 24-team Euro 2016 format

Germany boss Joachim Low was critical of Euro 2016's 24-team format after his side exited the tournament to France in the semi-finals.

The world champions suffered a 2-0 defeat to the hosts in Marseille on Thursday thanks to Antoine Griezmann's double.

Germany have not won the Euros since 1996 and Low – who is taking time to reflect on his future after the loss - was not a fan of the first tournament to include 24 teams after its extension from the previous mark of 16.

"I think 24 teams are too many," Low said to sport1. "The World Cup is going to be increased to 40 teams and it is getting more and more.

"That is a problem in the long term. Sometimes you get the feeling it's not doing football any good. The quality is suffering."

Defender Mats Hummels, who was suspended against France, agreed with the assessment of his head coach.

The Bayern Munich stopper said: "The level at this European Championship was not what we had hoped for.

"There were many teams who didn't want to do anything with the ball and just packed men behind the ball."