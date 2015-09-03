Germany can cope with Reus absence - Low

Germany coach Joachim Low has called on his side to make up for the absence of injured forward Marco Reus during the forthcoming qualifiers against Poland and Scotland.

Ahead of fixtures in Frankfurt and Glasgow, the world champions trail Poland by a point in Group D of Euro 2016 qualification and will be without Borussia Dortmund star Reus due to a fractured toe.

Reus has been unfortunate with ankle and foot injuries over recent months and sustained the latest blow while in Bundesliga action at the weekend.

As Germany seek to maintain their progression to the tournament in France next year, Low has urged his attacking players to cover Reus' absence.

"It is unfortunate for us and Reus that he is out injured," he told reporters.

"He got a knock on Sunday against Hertha [Berlin] and on Wednesday he was ruled out of the international games as he has fractured his toe.

"I am disappointed that he won't play because he is somebody who can produce special moments. But we won't call up anyone else to the squad, we have enough players who are good going forward. We won't complain.

"We have several players who can play in his position, like Andre Schurrle, Lukas Podolski or Mario Gotze. I will make my final decision after our final training session.

"Our tactics won't change and Marco Reus' job will be taken over by others. One of our strengths is that our players are very versatile and are not bound to one position. We are very flexible and the injury won't have too much of an impact."

Gotze, in particular, will be keen to prove a point while on international duty - having struggled to force his way into the Bayern Munich side this term.

Despite the midfielder being linked with an exit from the Allianz Arena, Low added: "Mario is a very important player for us. I know how much quality he has.

"He is a player who thrives on being in confined spaces. He will start [against Poland] and show everyone what he has to offer."