Germany confidence not affected, insists Low

Saturday's Euro 2016 qualifying loss in Warsaw was Germany's first competitive defeat in 19 outings and they had never previously been beaten by Poland.

Low insists the result has not damaged confidence within his squad, but they are keen to put things right when they host Martin O'Neill's side in Gelsenkirchen.

"The atmosphere within the team is not bad. It is good," Low told a media conference on Monday. "The players have been self-critical, we talked about our missed chances against Poland.

"Everyone knows that if we lead at half-time against Ireland we can take the three points home.

"Maybe anger is the wrong word but we want the three points and we are not disappointed after the Poland result. I did not have to pick up my players."

The world champions will be without midfielder Christoph Kramer for the Group D clash after he returned to Borussia Monchengladbach suffering with flu.

"Everyone is at our disposal apart from Christoph Kramer and not because he was injured in the game [against Poland], but last night he had flu symptoms and he had fever and some sort of stomach bug," Low added. "So we will send him home."

"We have several options in midfield for Kramer.

"There is Sebastian Rudy or Matthias Ginter. But also more attacking options and it is possible to integrate the one or the other attacking player in the team."