Germany face friendlies with England and Italy

World champions Germany have arranged friendly matches against England and Italy for March next year.

Germany, World Cup winners in Brazil 12 months ago, last faced rivals England in November 2013, when Per Mertesacker scored the only goal in a 1-0 win.

The two teams are set to meet in Berlin on March 26, before Italy provide the competition for Germany in Munich three days later.

Italy managed a 1-1 draw when the teams faced off in November 2013.

Germany will hope the matches serve as a warm-up Euro 2016 in France, with Germany second in qualifying Group D after six matches.

"These are exactly the games that everyone wants," Germany assistant coach Oliver Bierhoff said.

"It was important that we measure ourselves in the few dates that we can use for friendly matches, with large and powerful football nations."