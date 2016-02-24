Germany international Arnold signs Wolfsburg renewal

Maximilian Arnold has signed a new contract with Wolfsburg, keeping him tied to the Volkswagen Arena until the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

The Germany international's previous deal was due to expire in 2017, but he has now signed a three-year extension with the Bundesliga outfit.

Arnold joined the Wolfsburg youth academy from Dynamo Dresden in 2009 and made his official first-team debut in November 2011.

The 21-year-old has since made 109 appearances in all competitions for the Champions League hopefuls, scoring 18 goals in the process.

"We are delighted to have tied down a key figure like Maxi Arnold," said sporting director Klaus Allofs.

"He is an important player for the fans. He is the living example that you can make it into the first team from the youth academy with the right attitude."

The midfielder himself was equally delighted with his contract extension and is keen to keep on developing at Wolfsburg.

"I felt well at Wolfsburg right from the moment I got here," Arnold stated.

"I have developed into a Bundesliga player here and feel this is the right place to continue my development. This contract renewal shows the club believe in me."