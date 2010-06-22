Germany likely to start with Cacau

Forward Miroslav Klose is suspended for their final Group D game after being sent off in their defeat to Serbia and in-form Cacau looks set to win his 11th cap.

"At the moment I tend to think that Cacau can play from the start," Low told reporters in Pretoria after opting not to take the team to Johannesburg's Soccer City stadium for training to avoid a rush-hour bus ride.

Germany need to beat Ghana to make sure they are not eliminated at the group stage for the first time in their World Cup history.

The African team are top with four points ahead of Germany and Serbia on three. Australia, who have one point, face the Serbs in their final group match on Wednesday in Nelspruit.

Loew said substitute strikers Stefan Kiessling and Mario Gomez were also ready to step in but the Brazil-born Cacau seemed to have the edge.

"Maybe I will change one or two positions, that is possible. There are several variations but the final decision will be taken this evening with the coaching staff," Low said.

"But in attack I am leaning towards Cacau."

SECOND STRIKER

Low did not rule out starting with two forwards after playing their first two games with a lone striker in Klose, to add more offensive punch to his team.

"I do not want to answer that (question) but we could indeed play a 4-4-2," he said, when asked whether he was also considering fielding a second striker from the start.

Ghana could become the first African nation to advance to the next stage, something Loew said gave their rivals extra motivation.

"We know that Ghana are Africa's last real hope in this tournament and the other teams do not have such a good position as Ghana."

"They are a highly motivated team and can handle pressure like the one tomorrow well. They have shown that. Many of their players are playing in Europe so they are used to this pressure."

He did however have no doubt his team would avoid going out at the first hurdle.

"We all know we have the quality and potential to win this match. I know it will be enormously difficult. This game will drain us not only mentally but also physically," he said.

