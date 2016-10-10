Germany not bothered by favourites tag - Hummels

Mats Hummels does not believe that the 'favourites' tag has any negative effect on Germany, insisting they are "not really bothered" by it.

The reigning world champions face Northern Ireland in Hannover on Tuesday having won each of their first two World Cup qualifier 3-0 – beating Norway and Czech Republic.

Northern Ireland produced a sterner test when the two sides faced each other at Euro 2016, but Germany still ran out 1-0 winners on their way to losing to France in the semi-finals.

And the Bayern Munich defender says they will be "highly motivated once again".

"We have been the favourites in nearly every game we have played for a few years now," he told reporters. "We are not really bothered by the tag.

"We are highly motivated and will give everything we've got. Our recent performances are a reaction to the European Championships and the earlier European qualifiers.

"We have played extremely well since the summer's tournament.

"We are one of the best teams in the world, but I personally don't think there is a single best team."