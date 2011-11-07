Germany to trial two-pronged attack

The two strikers have been battling for the one starting spot since before the 2010 World Cup with Bayern Munich's Gomez having edged out Lazio's Klose in recent months.

Klose will be unavailable for the game in Ukraine on November 11 because of tendon inflammation but will be back for the match in Hamburg against Netherlands on November 15, the German football federation (DFB) said late on Monday.

Low has long opted for a 4-2-3-1 system but said he could switch to two strikers for at least one of the two friendlies in Kiev on Friday and against the Dutch four days later.

"Despite our ambitions to do well I think insight is very important. I plan for a system switch to 4-4-2 for one of the games," Low told reporters.

Gomez is on a goal-scoring spree having netted 20 goals in all competitions so far this season.

Klose is also on a good run, having reignited his career since a move from Bayern Munich to Lazio in the close season with six goals in 10 Serie A matches.

Low said experimenting in these games was important as three-times European champions Germany, through to next year's Euro 2012 tournament, are among the title favourites following a perfect qualifying campaign of 10 wins out of 10 games.

Playmakers Mesut Ozil and Mario Gotze are also expected to start for the first time alongside each other in one game in what is seen as the Germans' most creative and exciting offensive midfield pairing.

Borussia Monchengladbach's in-form striker Marco Reus is also doubtful for the match in Kiev with a stomach virus. A final decision on whether he will travel with the team will be taken on Tuesday morning, the DFB said.

Low warned that despite a good qualifying campaign and a depth of talent, his young squad should remain grounded.

"Ten wins in a row is very positive. But I have always warned that complacency and any delusions of grandeur are out of place," said Low, who led Germany's youngest World Cup squad in 76 years to a third place finish in South Africa last year.