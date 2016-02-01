Germany will take inspiration from handball squad at Euro 2016 - Bierhoff

Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff is hoping Joachim Low's men can take inspiration from the country's handball team for this year's European Championship in France.

The handball side claimed the 2016 European Men's Championship in January after beating Spain 24-17 in the final.

After winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Germany are favourites to triumph at Euro 2016 and Bierhoff is confident they have the quality to mirror the achievements of the handball team.

"I am very excited. The handball squad has shown us how to do it and what you can achieve with team spirit and passion," he told Omnisport.

"We have the quality. I am glad that we can start the final phase of planning now. We had all the players together in January and aligned them to the task ahead.

"Of course it is good to start the preparation all together.

"We have a huge potential and a lot of players who look forward to the tournament and are eager to make the next step. I am very confident. "

But Bierhoff, who won 70 caps for his country, knows it will not be an easy task, with Germany to face Ukraine, Poland and Northern Ireland in Group C.

"As world champion we go in to the tournament as one of the favourites of course. It won't be easy, as it never is," the 47-year-old added.

"There is always Spain and there is France, who [have] got their home crowd and a newly formed squad.

"And then there are nations who are catching up more and more, like Belgium."

Germany were semi-finalists at Euro 2012 and last won the tournament in 1996.