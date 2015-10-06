Germany without Podolski for final qualifiers

Lukas Podolski has been ruled out of Germany's final Euro 2016 qualifiers against Republic of Ireland and Georgia due to an ankle injury.

Podolski failed to score in seven appearances across the campaign – his last international strike coming against Australia in March.

A DFB statement read: "The Galatasaray forward travelled from Turkey to Frankfurt despite an ankle injury, but following a diagnosis from the DFB medical team, it was decided that the World Cup winner would play no part in the games against Ireland and Georgia.

"Podolski left the squad in Frankfurt on Tuesday afternoon and will receive further treatment back at his club."

Germany coach Joachim Low is yet to select a replacement for the former Arsenal and Bayern Munich man, as the reigning world champions aim to secure the point they require to book a place at next year's tournament in France.