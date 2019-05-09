Gerrard admits Rangers are unlikely to sign Rennes defender Mexer

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard admits Rennes defender Edson Mexer is unlikely to be leaving France this summer.

Gerrard was pictured with the 30-year-old Mozambique international in France last week, sparking a flurry of reports claiming he was on his way to Ibrox.

It was even suggested the stopper, whose contract with the Ligue 1 side expires this summer, had been offered terms to move to Glasgow and would be in town this weekend to watch Sunday’s Old Firm showdown.

But while Gerrard admitted he was a fan of the player, he says Rangers’ chances of landing him on a free transfer are slim.

The Light Blues manager said: “I think you’ve probably seen the picture in the public domain. I went to watch Rennes v Monaco to analyse a lot of players on the pitch, bumped into numerous players after the game and was asked for a picture.

“I think people are putting a lot of speculation out there.

“We are looking for centre-backs and Mexer is a good player who we admire but what I’m led to believe is that he’ll be playing his football in France next year.

“Don’t take that as facts, that’s just what I’m hearing through the grapevine.”

Gerrard also confirmed his side would not be giving their bitter Parkhead rivals a guard of honour when Neil Lennon’s newly-crowned Ladbrokes Premiership champions cross the city for the final Old Firm derby of the season at Ibrox.

But the former Liverpool skipper insisted the final say came from the club – and not him.

“To be honest with you my thoughts on it are not important on that subject,” he said. “The club have made a decision on that and decided there won’t be a guard of honour, so my thoughts are irrelevant.

“I will follow what I’m told to do by the people in charge of the club.”