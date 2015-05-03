Gerrard anticipating emotional Anfield finale

Steven Gerrard said his Anfield farewell will be emotional, after he scored in his penultimate appearance in front of The Kop.

Gerrard missed a penalty before firing in an 87th-minute header to send Liverpool past QPR 2-1 on Saturday, in a significant boost to their top-four aspirations in the Premier League.

They sit four points behind Manchester United in the bid to make next season's UEFA Champions League.

Reds skipper Gerrard said he was bracing himself for a sentimental farewell when Liverpool host Crystal Palace on May 16 - when he will grace the Anfield pitch for the final time competitively before his move to Los Angeles Galaxy.

"Yeah of course," Gerrard told Sky Sports, when asked if he was pleased to get a reception when substituted in the 89th minute.

"These supporters have been behind me all the way. They've helped me make the player I am today. I thanked them for that support.

"I'm really looking forward to my last appearance here in a couple of weeks. It's going to be emotional for myself and my family, but I'm really looking forward to it."

He added: "It was nice, I'll take any goal because I've only got one appearance left at Anfield.

"More importantly it meant the team got three points and everyone goes home happy."

Gerrard said Liverpool remained hopeful of a slip-up from one of Arsenal, Manchester City or Manchester United, as they stayed alive in the top-four race.

"We've got to worry about ourselves. We need to try and finish strong," the 34-year-old said.

"I'm sure the manager's already got one eye on next season, but these games are still important.

"You represent Liverpool Football Club, so you want to win them all and we want to keep pressure on the teams above because if they do slip up in a couple of games, we've got to be ready to pounce."