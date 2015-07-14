Gerrard, Lampard named in MLS All-Star team

They are yet to make their MLS debuts, but former England team-mates Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard have both been included in the MLS All-Star team set to face Tottenham in Colorado on July 29.

Gerrard and Lampard were on Monday named as Commissioner Don Garber's picks for the All-Star match.

Gerrard made his competitive bow for Los Angeles Galaxy in the opening match of the International Champions Cup on Saturday, while a calf strain delayed Lampard's highly anticipated New York City debut against Toronto FC on Sunday.

High-profile recruits David Villa and Kaka were also included in the squad after being voted into the All-Star Fan XI.

Villa has scored 10 goals for New York City since arriving from Atletico Madrid, while Orlando City captain Kaka has dazzled with nine goals.

Also named in the squad are United States captain and Toronto FC star Michael Bradley, Seattle Sounders duo Clint Dempsey and Obafemi Martins, Houston Dynamo veteran DeMarcus Beasley, Sporting Kansas City trio Matt Besler, Benny Feilhaber and Graham Zusi, Los Angeles Galaxy defender Omar Gonzalez and Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando.

The Fan XI are not guaranteed a spot on the matchday roster, with All-Star coach Pablo Mastroeni to determine the final 22-man squad.