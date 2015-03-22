Gerrard left on bench for final United clash

Gerrard is to leave Liverpool at the end of the season to join LA Galaxy in the MLS after spending his entire career with his hometown club.

The midfielder was not named in the starting XI for Monday's 1-0 win at Swansea City despite returning from a hamstring injury.

And Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers has elected to stick with the same line-up for the visit of Louis van Gaal's men, meaning that Gerrard will have to wait patiently for his last taste of what is widely regarded as the biggest fixture in English football.

Rodgers said: "Steven Gerrard's history in this fixture, he is a top-class player, but he understands the team is doing well. He has been supportive of the players and has been brilliant."