Gerrard: Liverpool must sign proven goalscorer

Steven Gerrard has told Liverpool they must sign a proven goalscorer if they are to finish in the top four next season.

Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge combined for 52 Premier League goals last season as Liverpool finished two points behind champions Manchester City.

But the former was sold to Barcelona and the latter has battled injuries in 2014-15, seeing Brendan Rodgers' men struggle in fifth in the table.

With eight, Steven Gerrard is Liverpool's leading goalscorer in the league this season - and the outgoing captain said a proven striker needed to be bought.

"To get into the top four, you are going to need a striker who can score 25-30 goals a season. That is just the way it is. That is where we came short this season," he said.

"It was always going to be tough when we lost Luis Suarez, but I thought we could definitely finish in the top four positions if we kept Daniel Sturridge fit and he could perform like he did alongside Luis.

"I don't want to stand on the owners or Brendan's toes - I am just speaking as a fan - but that is what we need to do.

"I wouldn't buy any more potential in the short-term. I would buy players that are ready to come and fight and win and be successful."

Gerrard is preparing for his Anfield farewell on Saturday, when Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The Los Angeles Galaxy-bound midfielder wants a return to the club eventually, revealing discussions have already been held.

"I had a chat with [chairman] Tom Werner and one recently with Brendan about what I am thinking about, short-term and long-term, but there is certainly nothing in detail," Gerrard said.

"I've started on the coaching ladder but we will have to wait and see."