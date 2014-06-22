Gerrard not rushing retirement decision

Speculation had been rife that the England captain, 34, would choose to focus only on club football with Liverpool after his country's early elimination from the FIFA World Cup.

Defeats to Italy and Uruguay - both by 2-1 scorelines - meant the one-time world champions exited the competition in the opening round for the first time since 1958.

But Gerrard is undecided on whether he will continue for England beyond this tournament.

"I spoke to the manager to ask for some time over my (international) future," said the midfielder on Sunday in Brazil.

"I am not rushing into a decision.

"It is a big decision and I need time. There are numerous people I need to talk to before I make that decision. I will make it in due course."

Gerrard is understandably gutted by England's exit.

"I'm hurting very badly, broken," he added.

"We (the players) have to shoulder that (responsibility) and not just the manager and coaching staff."